Enforcement Directorate Attaches Anil Ambani's Luxurious Mumbai Residence
The Enforcement Directorate has attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai residence, valued at Rs 3,716 crore, under money laundering allegations tied to Reliance Communications. The luxury property, part of a family trust, was linked to loans declared as non-performing assets. Ambani faces further questioning by authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Enforcement Directorate seized Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's residence worth Rs 3,716 crore, tied to money laundering charges concerning Reliance Communications.
The luxurious Pali Hill property, part of the RiseE Trust, was aggregated under a family restructuring plan reportedly to evade personal liabilities.
Ambani faces a second round of questioning as ED's special team intensifies its investigation into alleged bank frauds around his group's financial dealings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
