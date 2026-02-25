Enforcement Directorate Attaches Anil Ambani's Luxurious Mumbai Residence

Mumbai's Enforcement Directorate seized Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's residence worth Rs 3,716 crore, tied to money laundering charges concerning Reliance Communications.

The luxurious Pali Hill property, part of the RiseE Trust, was aggregated under a family restructuring plan reportedly to evade personal liabilities.

Ambani faces a second round of questioning as ED's special team intensifies its investigation into alleged bank frauds around his group's financial dealings.

