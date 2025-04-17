High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Ukraine, and Europe's Meeting in Paris amid War Concerns
A meeting in Paris between the U.S., European countries, and Ukraine focused on peace talks regarding the Ukraine conflict. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was key in discussions, while concerns grow over Europe's perception of U.S. diplomacy with Russia.
A critical meeting took place in Paris, involving the United States, Ukraine, and several European countries, as discussions centered on peace negotiations for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The session provided U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff with an opportunity to brief participants on the current status.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the extensive dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff, establishing that the U.S remains engaged in collaborative efforts with both European and Ukrainian representatives. Peskov expressed disappointment with Europe's preference for continued conflict.
The high-level diplomatic engagement underscores Europe's unease over U.S. actions towards Russia, especially after previous unsuccessful ceasefire attempts by Trump. Moscow's challenging stance on the conflict settlement persists, despite Trump's intentions to cease the ongoing violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
