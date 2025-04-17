Left Menu

Press Fight: The White House vs. Associated Press

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:33 IST
The Trump administration is set to request a U.S. federal appeals court to pause a ruling that eased access restrictions on Associated Press journalists covering the White House. This legal battle arises from a disagreement over the naming of the Gulf of Mexico, now dubbed the 'Gulf of America' by the administration.

The conflict underscores a broader struggle between the White House and the press, as President Trump aims to determine who can attend and question him at press events. The Associated Press argues that limiting access to its journalists, along with others like Reuters and Bloomberg, constitutes a free speech violation.

In April, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by Trump, ruled in favor of the AP, citing retaliatory measures against its coverage choices. The ongoing lawsuit has attracted significant attention, as it echoes the tense relationship between the Trump administration and the news media over language and access rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

