Moldova's Political Crossroads: A Pivotal September Election

Moldova's parliament has set parliamentary elections for September 28, a critical vote expected to challenge President Maia Sandu's pro-Western PAS party. Former prosecutor-general Alexander Stoianoglo, advocating a balanced foreign policy, leads a coalition aiming to unseat PAS, emphasizing Moldova's delicate position between the EU and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:17 IST
Moldova's Political Crossroads: A Pivotal September Election
Moldova is poised for a significant political shift as the parliament has scheduled parliamentary elections for September 28. This decision, backed by 57 lawmakers with 32 abstentions, sets the stage for a contested poll expected to test the strength of President Maia Sandu's pro-Western PAS party.

Sandu, known for her ambitions to align Moldova more closely with the European Union and distance the nation from its historical ties to Moscow, faces a formidable challenge from Alexander Stoianoglo. The former prosecutor-general is spearheading a coalition of three parties to disrupt PAS' current majority.

Stoianoglo, who almost unseated Sandu in a previous presidential run-off by promoting a foreign policy balanced between Russia and the West, returns to the political arena with renewed vigor. The election outcome could reshape Moldova's international alignments and domestic political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

