Political Vendetta or Justice? Congress Rallies Behind Leadership

Maharashtra's Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of political vendetta in its National Herald case charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that despite the allegations, the Congress cannot be undermined due to strong public support for its leaders.

The ED has accused the Gandhis of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore, filing a chargesheet before a Delhi court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, Chennithala asserted the party's resilience and its commitment to fight back.

The Congress plans to escalate its protests, with a critical meeting set for April 19 in Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress members, including leaders Satej Patil and Vijay Wadettiwar, were detained while protesting outside Tilak Bhavan, demonstrating against the ED's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)