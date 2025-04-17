Naveen Patnaik: Ninth Term Awaits as BJD President
Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha, submits his nomination for the BJD president role for the ninth time. Sole candidate for the post, Patnaik is set to continue his leadership, having been elected eight times since 1997. The announcement coincides with a significant anniversary.
Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly, officially filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the position of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president. This marks his ninth consecutive candidacy for the role.
The BJD's returning officer, Pratap K Deb, confirmed Patnaik as the sole candidate. His presidency has been consistent since the party's formation in 1997, with his last election taking place in February 2020.
Patnaik submitted his nomination on the 28th death anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik, the party's namesake. The deadline for nominations was 1 pm, and only Patnaik's submission was received. The official announcement will be made on April 19 at Sankha Bhawan.
