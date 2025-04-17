Mamata Banerjee Urges Restraint Amid Tensions in Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to Governor C V Ananda Bose to postpone his intended visit to Murshidabad, following recent communal violence in the district that resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries.

Banerjee highlighted that efforts aimed at restoring peace were ongoing, urging non-locals to refrain from visiting the area. She asserted that the situation was returning to normal and stressed the need for patience to avoid exacerbating tensions. An SIT investigation is in progress to uncover the causes of unrest.

Governor Bose, however, remains resolute in his decision to visit Murshidabad. Despite the Chief Minister's concerns, he aims to conduct his own assessment of the on-ground realities. Meanwhile, security measures have been ramped up in the district with significant deployments of both police and paramilitary forces.

