Diplomatic Moves: Iran, Russia, and the Nuclear Deal Puzzle

In a strategic move, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dispatched Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Moscow, entrusting him with a crucial letter for President Vladimir Putin. The missive aimed to update the Kremlin on Iran's ongoing negotiations with the United States over its contentious nuclear program—a subject that's led to repeated threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Recently, Iran and the Trump administration engaged in talks in Oman, heralded by both parties as positive. With a second discussion round scheduled in Rome, Foreign Minister Araqchi has emphasized Iran's non-negotiable right to enrich uranium—an assertion that holds significant weight given Russia's historical alliance with Tehran and its role as a U.N. Security Council member.

Despite Western concerns over Iran approaching weapons-grade uranium refinement, Tehran insists its intentions are peaceful. Meanwhile, both Russia and Iran, long-standing allies, seek cautious advancement in their strategic partnership, all while stressing the illegality of military strikes on Iran. The Kremlin remains tight-lipped about possibly overseeing Iran's enriched uranium should a future deal emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)