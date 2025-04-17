Caste Census Controversy: Karnataka's Political Hot Potato

The Karnataka cabinet's discussion on the Social and Educational Survey, referred to as the 'caste census', ended inconclusively with no substantial decisions made. The cabinet called for more detailed information after examining various aspects such as population and economic parameters used in the survey.

With the next cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2, cabinet members will continue discussions in an attempt to resolve the controversy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged ministers to submit their opinions on the survey, which stirred debate among communities and within the ruling Congress.

Despite opposition from the influential Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, leaders representing Dalits and OBCs support the survey, arguing that the public funds allocated demand transparency and implementation. The survey's findings challenge traditional perceptions of caste demographics, adding to its political sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)