Allegations and Political Tensions Intensify: Robert Vadra Under Fire

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has launched a verbal assault on businessman Robert Vadra, labeling him as Congress' 'sarkari damad' and accusing him of plundering government assets during Congress' governance. Pathak stressed that laws apply equally to everyone and urged the public to recognize Vadra's alleged misdeeds.

Concurrently, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia intensified the offensive by describing Vadra and the Gandhi family as 'hereditary corrupt' and 'hereditary thieves.' During a media briefing, Bhatia accused Vadra of illegal acquisition of farmers' lands and linked several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, to various historical scandals.

In defense, Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for continuous questioning, denouncing the proceedings as politically motivated. He claimed the government is misusing investigative bodies to target voices of dissent and accused the ED of exhibiting selective bias against non-BJP leaders, raising concerns about the agency's credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)