Assam Congress Accuses BJP of Election Misconduct

The Assam Congress has accused the ruling BJP of using police intimidation to coerce Congress candidates into withdrawing from the upcoming Panchayat polls. Led by Bhupen Kumar Borah and Pradyut Bordoloi, Congress members protested outside the Assam DGP's office, alleging candidates were kidnapped or threatened to withdraw nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:16 IST
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Assam Congress raised serious allegations against the ruling BJP government, accusing it of deploying police to intimidate Congress candidates into retracting their nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in May.

The protest, orchestrated by Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, took place outside the Assam Director General of Police's office. The demonstrators were halted by a police barricade.

Pradyut Bordoloi expressed that their candidates have been subjected to threats, abductions, and coercive tactics to withdraw their nominations, describing the Election Commission as a 'puppet' and accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the police force as a BJP ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

