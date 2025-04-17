Assam Congress Accuses BJP of Election Misconduct

On Thursday, Assam Congress raised serious allegations against the ruling BJP government, accusing it of deploying police to intimidate Congress candidates into retracting their nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in May.

The protest, orchestrated by Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, took place outside the Assam Director General of Police's office. The demonstrators were halted by a police barricade.

Pradyut Bordoloi expressed that their candidates have been subjected to threats, abductions, and coercive tactics to withdraw their nominations, describing the Election Commission as a 'puppet' and accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the police force as a BJP ally.

