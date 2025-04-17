Trump Opts for Diplomacy Over Immediate Action on Iran
President Donald Trump expressed his reluctance to launch an immediate attack on Iran regarding its nuclear program, focusing instead on diplomatic talks. He mentioned not being in a rush to use force, highlighting Iran's potential to become a great nation ahead of the U.S.-Iran talks in Rome.
President Donald Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy over immediate military action concerning Iran's nuclear program. Speaking a day before U.S.-Iran talks in Rome, he stressed the potential for Iran to grow as a nation.
In response to a New York Times report suggesting he had halted an Israeli attack on Iran, Trump clarified his stance, stating he had not officially dismissed such an action but was not in a hurry to proceed with it.
The President's remarks signify a cautious approach to the sensitive issue, reflecting a desire to explore diplomatic solutions ahead of the anticipated discussions in Rome.
