Trump Opts for Diplomacy Over Immediate Action on Iran

President Donald Trump indicated a preference for diplomacy over immediate military action concerning Iran's nuclear program. Speaking a day before U.S.-Iran talks in Rome, he stressed the potential for Iran to grow as a nation.

In response to a New York Times report suggesting he had halted an Israeli attack on Iran, Trump clarified his stance, stating he had not officially dismissed such an action but was not in a hurry to proceed with it.

The President's remarks signify a cautious approach to the sensitive issue, reflecting a desire to explore diplomatic solutions ahead of the anticipated discussions in Rome.

