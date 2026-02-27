Left Menu

Steady Gold Amid Treasury Movements and U.S.-Iran Talks

Gold prices remained steady as U.S. Treasury yields decreased, reducing the opportunity cost of holding precious metal. While U.S-Iran discussions contributed to market dynamics, the benchmark 10-year yield reached a three-month low. Gold gains continue against a backdrop of U.S. economic indicators and Federal Reserve expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:05 IST
Steady Gold Amid Treasury Movements and U.S.-Iran Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, gold prices remained broadly stable as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields alleviated the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Simultaneously, subdued safe-haven demand kept the prices in check as investors evaluated the ongoing U.S-Iran negotiations.

Spot gold saw a slight increase of 0.1%, reaching $5,192.19 per ounce by early morning trading. The benchmark 10-year yield dropped to its lowest in three months, providing support for gold despite declining risk premiums following U.S.-Iran talks, noted Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

While the U.S. and Iran showed progress in Geneva discussions regarding Tehran's nuclear program, no breakthrough was achieved to prevent potential U.S. strikes. Meanwhile, the dollar was poised for a monthly gain, reflecting a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance, complicating the scenario for dollar-pegged gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India
2
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Market...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
4
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026