U.S. Judge Halts Rapid Deportation Policy

A U.S. judge has stopped the Trump administration from enforcing a policy to swiftly deport migrants without allowing them to present fears of persecution. The order by Judge Brian Murphy maintains a temporary block on deportations, impacting the removal of migrants with legal protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has intervened to halt a Trump administration policy aimed at the rapid deportation of migrants. The policy would have allowed for the quick removal of individuals to countries other than their own without the opportunity for them to express fears of persecution or harm.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, sitting in Boston, had previously issued a temporary block on the administration's fast-track deportation measures. That initial order hampered the government's efforts to deport migrants subject to final orders who are sometimes legally protected from being returned to their home countries.

The new preliminary injunction ensures that the freeze on these deportations remains in effect until the legal challenges are fully resolved, marking a pivotal pause in immigration enforcement under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

