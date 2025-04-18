U.S. Judge Halts Rapid Deportation Policy

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has intervened to halt a Trump administration policy aimed at the rapid deportation of migrants. The policy would have allowed for the quick removal of individuals to countries other than their own without the opportunity for them to express fears of persecution or harm.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, sitting in Boston, had previously issued a temporary block on the administration's fast-track deportation measures. That initial order hampered the government's efforts to deport migrants subject to final orders who are sometimes legally protected from being returned to their home countries.

The new preliminary injunction ensures that the freeze on these deportations remains in effect until the legal challenges are fully resolved, marking a pivotal pause in immigration enforcement under the current administration.

