U.S. Judge Halts Rapid Deportation Policy
A U.S. judge has stopped the Trump administration from enforcing a policy to swiftly deport migrants without allowing them to present fears of persecution. The order by Judge Brian Murphy maintains a temporary block on deportations, impacting the removal of migrants with legal protections.
In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has intervened to halt a Trump administration policy aimed at the rapid deportation of migrants. The policy would have allowed for the quick removal of individuals to countries other than their own without the opportunity for them to express fears of persecution or harm.
U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, sitting in Boston, had previously issued a temporary block on the administration's fast-track deportation measures. That initial order hampered the government's efforts to deport migrants subject to final orders who are sometimes legally protected from being returned to their home countries.
The new preliminary injunction ensures that the freeze on these deportations remains in effect until the legal challenges are fully resolved, marking a pivotal pause in immigration enforcement under the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Voyage: Migrants' Fateful Journey to Lesbos
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants, Deporting Bangladesh Nationals
Increased Deportations of Illegal Immigrants Mark Record High for 2024/25
Trump Administration's Controversial Effort to Reclassify Living Immigrants as Deceased
Spain's New Plan: Relocating Young Migrants for a Brighter Future