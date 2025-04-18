Left Menu

Ladakhi Leadership Braces for Crucial Talks Amidst Tensions

Ahead of meeting with the Union home ministry, Ladakhi leaders accuse the UT administration of undermining talks. With a focus on statehood and the sixth schedule, they demand resolutions to long-standing issues. They remain hopeful for a positive outcome to benefit future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:26 IST
  • India

In the lead-up to their meeting with the Union home ministry's high-powered committee next month, Ladakhi leadership has raised concerns over attempts by the Union Territory administration to derail dialogue efforts. However, leaders from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) express optimism for constructive discussions.

The joint agitation by LAB and KDA revolves around a four-point agenda: statehood, sixth schedule status, a dedicated Public Service Commission, and two parliamentary seats. Despite grievances regarding the administration's agenda, leaders Tsering Lakruk and Asgar Karbalai are hopeful about the May 20 talks in Delhi addressing recruitment, reservations, and statehood.

Past meetings with union ministry officials focused on reservation specifics, yet with no substantial response. While regular coordination meetings continue between the two bodies, tensions remain over perceived sabotage, risking wider protests if expectations are unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

