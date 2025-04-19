Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Elected BJD President for Ninth Time

Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha chief minister, was elected president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the ninth consecutive time. Patnaik was the sole candidate and was declared president at the BJD state council meeting by returning officer PK Deb. The announcement was celebrated with gifts from party leaders.

Naveen Patnaik has been re-elected as the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the ninth consecutive term. His unchallenged presidency was confirmed on Saturday by PK Deb, the electoral returning officer, during the BJD state council meeting at the party's headquarters, Sankha Bhawan.

As the founding president of the regional party, Patnaik was the sole candidate for the leadership role. Following the formal announcement, district leaders from the party celebrated by presenting him with flowers, paintings, and traditional items like Lord Jagannath's 'Anga bastra' and 'Maha Prasad'.

The 355-member state council selected 80 members to serve on the state executive, highlighting the unity and organization within the party under Patnaik's long-standing leadership.

