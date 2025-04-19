Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Divided Opinion

Karnataka's government is in turmoil over the implementation of the caste census report, with the Home Minister G Parameshwara calling it scientific, while facing backlash from sections of society labeling it unscientific. The debate involves key community leaders and factions within the ruling Congress, and discussions are ongoing.

Karnataka's caste census report, dubbed as a 'scientific' endeavor by Home Minister G Parameshwara, is stirring controversy. While community leaders oppose it, citing inaccuracies, proponents argue for its publication. The cabinet, deeply divided, is weighing all opinions before making a decisive call.

Amidst opposition labeling the report as unscientific, Karnataka's cabinet remains in a deadlock. High-ranking ministers and state politicians are caught in a discourse that reflects broader societal schisms, with influential communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva Lingayats calling for its rejection.

At the core of the debate is the assessment of communities' social, educational, and economic statuses, intended to enhance governance. Movements within and outside the government demand transparency and accuracy, urging the report's full release or envisioning a comprehensive new survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

