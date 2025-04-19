CPI Leader Criticizes BJP MP's Comments on Supreme Court

The political climate in India has intensified with CPI leader Binoy Viswam accusing BJP's Nishikant Dubey of launching a 'blatant attack' on the judiciary. Viswam criticized Dubey for violating constitutional norms and held BJP and RSS accountable for communal tensions in the nation.

Earlier, Dubey had delivered a scathing critique of the Supreme Court, asserting it had incited religious discord and questioned parliamentary sovereignty, suggesting the legislative body was redundant if the judiciary continued to 'make laws.'

Dubey further alleged the Supreme Court oversteps its boundaries, referencing its stance on homosexuality, which he claims contradicts societal norms. His comments arose amid Supreme Court hearings on the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2025, where the central government assured the court against denotifying certain provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)