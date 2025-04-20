Easter Encounter: U.S. VP Meets Pope Francis Amid Health Recovery

In a significant Easter Sunday interaction, U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis, who is currently recuperating from pneumonia, at the Vatican. The encounter happened just outside of the Easter Mass celebration being held in St. Peter's Square, a ceremony the pope delegated due to his health.

Arriving via motorcade through a side entrance, Vance took a moment to exchange Easter greetings with the pontiff at the Domus Santa Marta. This meeting holds weight as the two have previously clashed over migration issues, particularly related to the Trump administration's deportation stance, something Pope Francis has vocally opposed.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, also held discussions with Vatican officials including the secretary of state and foreign minister. The brief meeting underscores the ongoing dialogue between the Vatican and U.S. leadership on pressing political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)