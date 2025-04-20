Political Firestorm: Dubey vs. Quraishi in Controversial Clash

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has escalated his criticism by taking aim at former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, branding him a 'Muslim commissioner.' This reaction came in response to Quraishi's condemnation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which he considered a government ploy to take over Muslim-owned properties.

Dubey's comments mark a continuation of his controversial trajectory, having previously criticized the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, for fostering 'religious wars' within the country. The BJP has distanced itself from the MP's provocative statements, aiming to mitigate the potential backlash.

The altercation between Dubey and Quraishi spotlights ongoing tensions surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act and its implications for religious communities. As the political climate intensifies, observers are keenly watching to see how these statements might affect wider party alignments and community relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)