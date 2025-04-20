Left Menu

Maharashtra's Verdict: A Turning Tide in Regional Politics

Sanjay Nirupam criticizes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, claiming these parties are more focused on power than Maharashtra's welfare. He accuses Uddhav Thackeray of betraying Hindutva ideology for personal gain and questions the relevance of both parties. Nirupam praises Eknath Shinde for upholding Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:58 IST
Maharashtra's Verdict: A Turning Tide in Regional Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Nirupam, a leader from Shiv Sena, lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday, stating that Maharashtra's citizens have decisively turned their backs on these parties. He argues that the parties pretend to be committed to Maharashtra but are primarily focused on their own power agendas.

Nirupam accused Uddhav Thackeray of diverging from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, suggesting the estranged cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, are considering a reconciliation. He painted both UBT and MNS as politically irrelevant, highlighting their failure in recent elections as evidence of their lack of public support and political bankruptcy.

Nirupam further questioned the parties' ability to defend Maharashtra's interests, citing their history of divisive politics. He credited Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with defending Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy during a crucial rebellion in 2022, contrasting this with Uddhav's perceived compromise of principles for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025