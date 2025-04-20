Maharashtra's Verdict: A Turning Tide in Regional Politics

Sanjay Nirupam, a leader from Shiv Sena, lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday, stating that Maharashtra's citizens have decisively turned their backs on these parties. He argues that the parties pretend to be committed to Maharashtra but are primarily focused on their own power agendas.

Nirupam accused Uddhav Thackeray of diverging from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, suggesting the estranged cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, are considering a reconciliation. He painted both UBT and MNS as politically irrelevant, highlighting their failure in recent elections as evidence of their lack of public support and political bankruptcy.

Nirupam further questioned the parties' ability to defend Maharashtra's interests, citing their history of divisive politics. He credited Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with defending Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy during a crucial rebellion in 2022, contrasting this with Uddhav's perceived compromise of principles for electoral gains.

