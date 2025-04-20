Delhi BJP to Launch Awareness Campaign on 'One Nation, One Election'

The Delhi BJP is gearing up to initiate a city-wide awareness campaign on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE). State president Virendra Sachdeva announced the initiative, aiming to rally public support for synchronizing elections nationwide.

Efforts will encompass reaching every Delhi household, paired with a movement to underscore the benefits of such a reform. Senior party figures, including MPs and MLAs, convened at a workshop led by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal to strategize spreading the message of ONOE.

Sachdeva highlighted the disruptive nature of frequent elections on development, citing the electoral process's complexity and halts in progress due to the Model Code of Conduct. He referenced past practices from 1952 to 1967 as proof of concept for this electoral synchronization proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)