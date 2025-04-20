Left Menu

Delhi BJP to Launch Awareness Campaign on 'One Nation, One Election'

The Delhi BJP is set to start a campaign promoting 'One Nation, One Election' to boost awareness and support. Delhi's BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasizes ONOE as a national necessity for development. A workshop with Sunil Bansal imparted strategies for a nationwide campaign on this electoral reform.

Updated: 20-04-2025 20:09 IST
The Delhi BJP is gearing up to initiate a city-wide awareness campaign on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE). State president Virendra Sachdeva announced the initiative, aiming to rally public support for synchronizing elections nationwide.

Efforts will encompass reaching every Delhi household, paired with a movement to underscore the benefits of such a reform. Senior party figures, including MPs and MLAs, convened at a workshop led by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal to strategize spreading the message of ONOE.

Sachdeva highlighted the disruptive nature of frequent elections on development, citing the electoral process's complexity and halts in progress due to the Model Code of Conduct. He referenced past practices from 1952 to 1967 as proof of concept for this electoral synchronization proposal.

