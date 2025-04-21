Legacy of a Revolutionary: Pope Francis' Daring Papacy

Pope Francis, the transformative leader of the Roman Catholic Church and the first Latin American to hold the position, has passed away at 88. His death was announced by the Vatican, marking the end of a papacy characterized by significant, yet contentious, reforms.

During his reign, Pope Francis veered away from tradition, opting to live modestly and focus on psychological well-being, while spearheading efforts to address the Church's longstanding issues. Despite his efforts to foster interfaith dialogue and advocate for the marginalized, he encountered opposition from both conservatives and progressives.

Francis' tenure saw him appoint almost 80% of future cardinal electors, potentially ensuring that his progressive legacy will influence the selection of his successor. His death closes a unique chapter in Vatican history, which included an unprecedented period of shared leadership with his predecessor, Benedict.

(With inputs from agencies.)