Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Humility Remembered

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88 following a bout of double pneumonia. Leaders worldwide mourn his death, praising his commitment to uplifting the marginalized and advocating peace. His legacy of humility and faith leaves a lasting impact on the global community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:09 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the pioneering Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed his death in a video statement released on Monday, attributing the cause to a severe case of double pneumonia.

Numerous global leaders have expressed their sorrow and appreciation for his legacy. Germany's Chancellor-in-Waiting, Friedrich Merz, emphasized Pope Francis's dedication to society's most vulnerable, highlighting his humility and devotion to God's mercy.

Similarly, Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, lauded Francis for his profound faith and compassion, noting his efforts toward peace and support for the poor. Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, urged prayers for the late pontiff, underlining the shock and sorrow felt across the Catholic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

