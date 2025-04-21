Farooq Abdullah's Call to Action Against Drug Menace in J&K

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah highlighted the urgent threat of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its impact on the youth and the future of the region. Speaking at a press event following a cricket tournament, Abdullah urged for a vigorous campaign to eliminate this growing menace, which he described as a dark cloud over the prospects of the younger generation.

Responding to concerns about Pakistan's role in escalating drug trafficking as part of a narco-terrorism strategy, Abdullah acknowledged the challenge, calling for strict measures against those complicit within the region. He expressed the need for harsh penalties against individuals profiting from drug sales.

Abdullah also commented on the political landscape, including the anticipated restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and internal matters within the National Conference. He refrained from commenting on international political remarks related to Kashmir or discussions involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)