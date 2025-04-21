Left Menu

Mourning in Buenos Aires: Pope Francis Leaves a Nation in Grief

Argentines mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died after an illness. Originally Jorge Bergoglio from Buenos Aires, he was the first Latin American pope. Known for his support for marginalized communities and liberal reforms, his death leaves a profound impact on Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:26 IST
Mourning in Buenos Aires: Pope Francis Leaves a Nation in Grief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina mourns as residents light candles in shock and sorrow over the death of their countryman, Pope Francis. Born Jorge Bergoglio, the first Latin American pope, he passed away after battling illness. His focus on the poor and liberal reforms garnered immense respect despite his absence in Argentina as pontiff.

In downtown Buenos Aires, news of the pope's death rippled through the streets, leaving a trail of grief. Resident Nicolas Cordoba expressed sadness, recalling Francis' supportive stance on bisexual and homosexual individuals, which he described as 'literally painful'.

The government praised Pope Francis for promoting inter-religious dialogue and cost-efficiency at the Vatican, aligning with President Javier Milei's economic policies. Despite past clashes, Milei honored Francis on social media, acknowledging the sadness of his passing. A mass for the pope was planned at Buenos Aires' cathedral amidst seven days of official mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025