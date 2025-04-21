Mourning in Buenos Aires: Pope Francis Leaves a Nation in Grief

Argentina mourns as residents light candles in shock and sorrow over the death of their countryman, Pope Francis. Born Jorge Bergoglio, the first Latin American pope, he passed away after battling illness. His focus on the poor and liberal reforms garnered immense respect despite his absence in Argentina as pontiff.

In downtown Buenos Aires, news of the pope's death rippled through the streets, leaving a trail of grief. Resident Nicolas Cordoba expressed sadness, recalling Francis' supportive stance on bisexual and homosexual individuals, which he described as 'literally painful'.

The government praised Pope Francis for promoting inter-religious dialogue and cost-efficiency at the Vatican, aligning with President Javier Milei's economic policies. Despite past clashes, Milei honored Francis on social media, acknowledging the sadness of his passing. A mass for the pope was planned at Buenos Aires' cathedral amidst seven days of official mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)