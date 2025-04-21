Political Battle Heats Up as AAP Declines Delhi Mayor Election

In a major political development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to participate in the upcoming Delhi Mayor election, a move that has led to sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of losing electoral mettle, citing the defection of its members.

Addressing the media, Sirsa questioned AAP's capability to win elections amid defections. He stated, 'BJP has the mandate, and the people are with us. While AAP may choose not to contest, their corruption will be laid bare.' Sirsa also announced a pollution action plan for 2025-26, promising solutions for issues like drinking water and school timings.

Coinciding with Earth Day, Sirsa declared that the government will introduce electric buses as a gift to Delhi's citizens. Simultaneously, AAP's Delhi convenor, Saurabh Bharadwaj, challenged BJP to govern effectively, highlighting previous close contests as Delhi prepares for the April 25 mayoral election.

(With inputs from agencies.)