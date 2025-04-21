Potential Successors to Pope Francis: The 'Papabili' Candidates

The anticipation builds as the world awaits the next leader of the Catholic Church, following the passing of Pope Francis. Cardinals are gathering for the conclave, a traditional and secretive process to select the new pope. As usual, the outcome remains unpredictable, with several 'papabili'—potential candidates—gaining attention for their distinct qualifications and backgrounds.

Among those discussed are Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, whose theological and philosophical insights paired with a close alignment with Francis' ideologies on immigration have made him a notable contender. His French nationality would mark a historical return of a French pope. However, his limited fluency in Italian might pose challenges in leading the Vatican's diplomacy-centered role.

Cardinals Peter Erdo and Mario Grech represent nuanced bridges within the Church's spectrum. Erdo, hailing from Hungary, balances conservative theology with pragmatic engagements while managing his relations with Pope Francis and the broader Church hierarchy. In contrast, Cardinal Mario Grech offers a progressive stance within the Catholic domain, advocating for reforms and the acceptance of the LGBT community, echoing some of Francis' reformist views.

(With inputs from agencies.)