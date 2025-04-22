Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 on Easter Sunday

After a battle with double pneumonia and advised by doctors to rest, Pope Francis, spiritual leader to 1.4 billion Catholics, passed away on Easter Sunday at the age of 88. Known for his relentless dedication, the pope continued his work up until his final moments.

Despite his health struggles, Francis made a surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square, greeting a cheering crowd from the popemobile, a symbolic gesture showcasing his unwavering mission of presence. The day before, he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The Vatican confirmed Francis's death on Monday due to a stroke and cardiovascular arrest. His final moments were marked by a devotion to peace, urging a ceasefire in Gaza and condemning antisemitism. Francis's legacy is highlighted by his steadfast commitment to his faith and his people, as affirmed by close colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)