Left Menu

Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Sunday. Despite doctors' orders to rest, he continued his work, meeting international leaders and appearing in public. The Vatican reported he succumbed to a stroke and cardiovascular arrest after a severe bout of pneumonia almost claimed his life earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:46 IST
Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 on Easter Sunday
Pope

After a battle with double pneumonia and advised by doctors to rest, Pope Francis, spiritual leader to 1.4 billion Catholics, passed away on Easter Sunday at the age of 88. Known for his relentless dedication, the pope continued his work up until his final moments.

Despite his health struggles, Francis made a surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square, greeting a cheering crowd from the popemobile, a symbolic gesture showcasing his unwavering mission of presence. The day before, he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The Vatican confirmed Francis's death on Monday due to a stroke and cardiovascular arrest. His final moments were marked by a devotion to peace, urging a ceasefire in Gaza and condemning antisemitism. Francis's legacy is highlighted by his steadfast commitment to his faith and his people, as affirmed by close colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025