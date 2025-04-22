A Legacy of Grace: Pope Francis' Impact on the Philippines

Mourners in the Philippines are paying tribute to Pope Francis, affectionately known as 'Lolo Kiko', who passed away following a stroke and cardiac arrest. His tenure as pope was marked by an emphasis on compassion and social justice, impacting Catholics worldwide.

Francis' deep connection with the Philippines, a Catholic stronghold, was highlighted by a record crowd during his 2015 visit, where he urged Filipinos to reject poverty and corruption. His journey included visiting Typhoon Haiyan survivors, showcasing his commitment to those in distress.

As the Catholic Church prepares for a conclave, Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle emerges as a potential successor. Known as the 'Asian Francis', Tagle shares a vision for social change and could become the first Asian pontiff, continuing Francis' legacy of grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)