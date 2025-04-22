Left Menu

Bags with Bold Messages: Parliamentary Drama Unfolds

In a heated political climate, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi use handbags with emblazoned messages to send strong political signals, sparking debate and drawing attention. The controversy centers on the National Herald issue, which implicates Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Congress dismisses allegations as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tuesday saw BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arriving at Parliament with a striking black bag, emblazoned with 'National Herald Ki Loot' in red. Her entry was part of the ongoing political maneuvering against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, accused in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald.

While facing allegations from the Enforcement Directorate, the Congress party vehemently denounced this as a political vendetta orchestrated by the ruling BJP. This heated issue has captured the spotlight, aligning with broader debates over the proposed bills for simultaneous polls, spearheaded by BJP MP P P Chaudhary.

Adding to the political theatrics, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has previously used symbolic handbags in parliament to express solidarity with Palestine and support for Bangladesh's Hindus and Christians, further energizing the discussion across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

