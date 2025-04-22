World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Funeral
Leaders from around the globe, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Donald Trump, and other notable figures, will converge in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. The event is set to host presidents from Argentina, Brazil, and Ukraine, reflecting its international significance.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is confirmed to attend Pope Francis' funeral this Saturday, according to a statement from her office on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife have also confirmed their presence in Rome for this significant event.
The funeral will see attendance from Argentinian President Javier Milei, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking a moment of international unity and respect.
