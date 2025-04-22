World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Funeral

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is confirmed to attend Pope Francis' funeral this Saturday, according to a statement from her office on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife have also confirmed their presence in Rome for this significant event.

The funeral will see attendance from Argentinian President Javier Milei, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking a moment of international unity and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)