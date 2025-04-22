Secrets of the Papal Conclave: Electing the Church's New Leader

The Roman Catholic Church embarks on a historic mission to elect its 267th pope, following the passing of Pope Francis. This conclave, one of the world's oldest and most secretive electoral processes, is set to take place inside the storied Sistine Chapel, complete with its majestic Michelangelo frescoes.

A total of 135 cardinal electors, under the age of 80, are eligible to partake. They hail from 71 countries, reflecting the global reach of the Church. The electors will engage in intense deliberations, all under strict confidentiality, to decide on a successor who, traditionally, is one of their own.

The election process, covered in sacred secrecy, culminates with the symbolic burning of ballots. Black smoke signals an inconclusive vote, while white smoke and the ringing great bell of St. Peter's Basilica announce the selection of a new pope. Once chosen, the new pope is heralded to the world from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

