Left Menu

Secrets of the Papal Conclave: Electing the Church's New Leader

The Roman Catholic cardinals are set to hold a conclave to elect the Church's 267th pope following the death of Pope Francis. This traditional and secretive process will occur in the Sistine Chapel. Cardinals involved in the election are under strict confidentiality, and a majority vote reveals the new pope amid the ritualistic smoke signal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:56 IST
Secrets of the Papal Conclave: Electing the Church's New Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Roman Catholic Church embarks on a historic mission to elect its 267th pope, following the passing of Pope Francis. This conclave, one of the world's oldest and most secretive electoral processes, is set to take place inside the storied Sistine Chapel, complete with its majestic Michelangelo frescoes.

A total of 135 cardinal electors, under the age of 80, are eligible to partake. They hail from 71 countries, reflecting the global reach of the Church. The electors will engage in intense deliberations, all under strict confidentiality, to decide on a successor who, traditionally, is one of their own.

The election process, covered in sacred secrecy, culminates with the symbolic burning of ballots. Black smoke signals an inconclusive vote, while white smoke and the ringing great bell of St. Peter's Basilica announce the selection of a new pope. Once chosen, the new pope is heralded to the world from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025