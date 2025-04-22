Left Menu

Royal Attendance at Papal Farewell: Prince William Honors Pope

Prince William is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, representing King Charles. The event is anticipated to witness the presence of global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have confirmed their attendance for the Saturday service in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:34 IST
Royal Attendance at Papal Farewell: Prince William Honors Pope
Prince William
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William will represent King Charles at the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Kensington Palace confirmed his attendance on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of the event.

The funeral, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to attract numerous world leaders. Among them are U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have already confirmed their plans to fly to Rome for the service.

The high-profile attendance underscores the global impact of Pope Francis' passing, as international leaders gather to honor his legacy and mourn his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025