Royal Attendance at Papal Farewell: Prince William Honors Pope
Prince William is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, representing King Charles. The event is anticipated to witness the presence of global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have confirmed their attendance for the Saturday service in Rome.
Prince William will represent King Charles at the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Kensington Palace confirmed his attendance on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of the event.
The funeral, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to attract numerous world leaders. Among them are U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have already confirmed their plans to fly to Rome for the service.
The high-profile attendance underscores the global impact of Pope Francis' passing, as international leaders gather to honor his legacy and mourn his death.
