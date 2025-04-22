Left Menu

Carney Champions Quebec Against Trump Threats

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigns in Quebec, emphasizing his stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, described as threats to Quebec's identity. With polls indicating a tight race, Carney stresses Quebec's importance in the upcoming election and highlights his commitment to Canada's sovereignty and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:51 IST
Canadian Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney intensified his election campaign efforts in Quebec on Tuesday, positioning himself as the sole protector of the province against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

With the Liberals holding a narrow lead over the Conservatives ahead of the pivotal April 28 election, Carney underscored Quebec's critical role in securing parliamentary dominance. The predominantly French-speaking province, with its cultural identity and independence movement, stands as a key battleground. Trump's tariffs and controversial remarks have been labeled existential threats to Quebec, a claim Carney amplified at a Trois-Rivieres rally.

Recent Nanos poll results suggest Bloc Quebecois voters may pivot to the Liberals, driven by the perception of Carney as a formidable advocate against Trump. As Conservatives unveil their economic blueprint, promising tax reductions and spending cuts, Carney remains focused on achieving a fiscal surplus, portraying his party as a beacon of economic resilience and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

