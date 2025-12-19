Left Menu

India-Netherlands Solidify Strategic Ties Against Terrorism

India and the Netherlands have reinforced their strategic relationship, focusing on combating terrorism through international cooperation. They also discussed developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, and other regions. The talks acknowledged recent progress in bilateral relations, including partnerships in technology, maritime projects, and the WAH (Water, Agriculture, Health) agenda.

  • India

On Friday, India and the Netherlands jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to address the issue effectively and sustainably. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Dutch counterpart David van Weel held detailed talks in New Delhi, reviewing their countries' wide-ranging partnership.

The meeting covered global and regional developments, including situations in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, and South Asia. The ministers noted significant advancements in bilateral relations, including new agreements on semiconductors, digital cooperation, and maritime heritage projects. They recognized the rich maritime history of both countries and the ongoing cooperation in maritime and shipping sectors.

The visit highlighted their shared commitment to strengthening ties across various domains, from trade and investment to technology and innovation. The visit to India, continued a trend of high-level engagements, underscoring the growing strategic dimension of India-Netherlands relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

