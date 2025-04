Modi's Swift Return: A Crisis Alters Diplomatic Agenda

In a surprising turn of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly shortened his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. This decision came in response to a fatal terrorist attack that rocked Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives, primarily of tourists.

Modi, engaged in bilateral discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, promptly canceled an official dinner to focus on the crisis back home. Originally set to return to India on Wednesday, Modi rescheduled his flight to Tuesday night.

The severe attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, necessitated urgent internal deliberations at Jeddah's Ritz Carlton hotel, attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other officials. Modi's itinerary also included a visit to a date factory in Jeddah, which was subsequently canceled, emphasizing the urgency of the Kashmir situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)