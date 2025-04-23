Left Menu

Dollar Rallies Amidst US-China Trade De-escalation Hopes

The US dollar regained strength after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at easing US-China trade tensions. However, President Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve fuels concerns about its independence, possibly affecting the dollar's status as a reserve currency. Market analysts weigh in on potential impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:36 IST
Dollar Rallies Amidst US-China Trade De-escalation Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US dollar regained some ground on Tuesday following remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting potential de-escalation in US-China trade tensions. In a closed-door meeting at a JP Morgan conference, Bessent emphasized that both nations view the status quo as unsustainable.

The US dollar index rose 0.6% to 98.937 despite plummeting to 97.923 in the previous session, its lowest since March 2022. Analysts like Adam Button from ForexLive noted mounting pressure on the White House to ease tensions, as prolonged conflict might harm the dollar's standing as a reserve currency.

Meanwhile, Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve and chairman Jerome Powell have raised alarms regarding the central bank's independence. Economic adviser Kevin Hassett stated the administration is considering Powell's removal, although Barclays maintains it's a low-likelihood event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025