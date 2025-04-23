Stranded Tourists Safe Amidst Pahalgam Attack: Goan Travelers Seek Safety

More than 50 tourists from Goa, currently vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir, found themselves stranded in Srinagar following a terrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The attack left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and many more injured, as reported by officials.

According to sources, the gunmen opened fire on visitors in a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, a location likened to 'Mini Switzerland' for its peaceful beauty. In the wake of the attack, officials quickly evacuated all visitors, relocating them to hotels in Srinagar.

Efforts are ongoing to secure flights for their return. Ahraz Mulla from Goa Adventure Club confirmed the tourists' safety, sharing that their itinerary had included areas impacted by the attack. Travel operators are actively arranging transportation back amid logistics challenges such as landslides and overbooked flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)