Tragedy Strikes: West Bengal Mourns Loss in Kashmir Attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed three locals were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. The state is facilitating the return of the victims' families. Banerjee conveyed her condolences, calling it a 'grim hour' for West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:20 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed the deaths of three individuals from her state in the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities, most of whom were tourists. Banerjee described this period as a ''grim hour'' for West Bengal.

Chief Minister Banerjee assured that her government is taking active steps to assist the families of the victims. Arrangements are in place at Delhi Airport to facilitate their journey home to Kolkata, with flights expected to arrive at 8.30 pm. The state administration is maintaining communication with the bereaved families.

Heartfelt condolences were extended to the victims' families by Banerjee, as she expressed her solidarity with them during this crisis. The attack occurred in the Baisaran meadows, a popular tourist area in Pahalgam, south Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

