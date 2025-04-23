Tragic Farewell in Visakhapatnam: Honoring a Fallen Hero

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to honor the memory of JS Chandra Mouli by receiving his body in Visakhapatnam. Mouli fell victim to a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the picturesque south Kashmir region, where 26 others were also killed.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet with Mouli's grieving family members upon the arrival of the mortal remains at Visakhapatnam airport. However, official sources have yet to confirm the exact timing of the arrival.

This poignant event follows CM Naidu's return to his state after a five-day European holiday and subsequent strategic meetings in New Delhi, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the impact of terrorism on his community.

