Tragic Farewell in Visakhapatnam: Honoring a Fallen Hero
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to receive the body of JS Chandra Mouli, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, at Visakhapatnam. Mouli was among the 26 killed at the tourist spot in south Kashmir. Naidu will meet his family upon the body's arrival.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to honor the memory of JS Chandra Mouli by receiving his body in Visakhapatnam. Mouli fell victim to a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the picturesque south Kashmir region, where 26 others were also killed.
The Chief Minister is expected to meet with Mouli's grieving family members upon the arrival of the mortal remains at Visakhapatnam airport. However, official sources have yet to confirm the exact timing of the arrival.
This poignant event follows CM Naidu's return to his state after a five-day European holiday and subsequent strategic meetings in New Delhi, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the impact of terrorism on his community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
