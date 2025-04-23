Justice Department's Puzzling Tactics: Democratic Lawmakers Demand Answers

Democratic lawmakers have called on the U.S. Justice Department to justify its deployment of armed agents to deliver a warning letter to Liz Oyer, a former pardon attorney, just before her congressional testimony. The move has drawn accusations of intimidation.

Oyer, who was fired from the Trump administration weeks prior, received the letter as a caution against disclosing internal discussions. Authorities were withdrawn only after she confirmed receipt of the letter via email. The incident occurred shortly before she was due to testify at a hearing examining the Trump administration's legal sector policies.

Her firing is linked to her refusal to restore gun rights for Mel Gibson, a known Trump supporter, although the Justice Department denies this was the reason. The Democratic letter seeks accountability by requesting the identities of officials involved in the decision to send Marshals to Oyer's home.

