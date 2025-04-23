Punjab on High Alert: Security Tightened After Pahalgam Attack

In a swift response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a high-level security meeting to escalate statewide protective measures.

At a subsequent press conference, Mann emphasized the duty to safeguard Punjab, announcing intensified security operations and coordination with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to ensure the safety of Punjabis. Mann reiterated that terror holds no religious affiliation.

Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav detailed the strengthened police presence at vulnerable locations and high-risk public spots, as well as bolstered surveillance and intelligence sharing to maintain public confidence and address potential threats from cross-border intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)