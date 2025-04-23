Defying Fear: Karan Singh's Call to Embrace Amarnath Yatra Amid Adversity
Congress leader Karan Singh encourages people to participate in the Amarnath Yatra despite a recent terror attack in Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of showing resilience and maintaining Kashmir's economic stability.
Congress leader Karan Singh has urged the public to not back down from participating in the Amarnath Yatra and visiting Jammu and Kashmir despite the recent attack in Pahalgam.
Emphasizing the need for a strong message against terrorism, Singh, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has called on the central government to enhance security during the upcoming tourist season.
Singh highlighted the importance of these events for the local economy and insisted that full participation will signal defiance against terrorism, while mourning the victims and praying for the injured.
