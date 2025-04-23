Left Menu

U.S.-Europe Talks Stumble as War Persists

High-stakes negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine, and European officials stalled as U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio cancelled his London trip, prompting a downgrading of talks. The U.S. is represented by General Keith Kellogg amid tensions over Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. Contentious U.S. proposals threaten to deepen divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:01 IST
U.S.-Europe Talks Stumble as War Persists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine hit an unexpected roadblock as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio abruptly cancelled his trip to London. This cancellation led to the downgrading of talks primarily focused on achieving a ceasefire, with General Keith Kellogg taking the helm for the U.S.

The halt in discussions comes amidst pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed urgency for a resolution. Trump warned that Washington might withdraw its involvement if progress isn't shown soon, aiming for a deal to conclude the war that has persisted for three years.

Difficult proposals on the table, particularly from the U.S., have led to a stalemate. Contentious issues include the recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea, ongoing territorial control disputes, and the lifting of sanctions. With no cohesive agreement, the likelihood of future diplomacy remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025