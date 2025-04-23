Left Menu

Key Developments in US Domestic Affairs

The current US domestic news highlights involve President Trump's stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, cybercrime losses reported by the FBI, and the FDA's request to Novavax for COVID vaccine data. Other major stories include issues around measles false claims, deportations, and Harvey Weinstein's retrial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:30 IST
Key Developments in US Domestic Affairs
Trump

In recent developments, President Donald Trump has announced he has no intention of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite previous criticisms. Trump's decision has affected the market positively, although he still advocates for more active interest rate reductions.

The FBI has released data indicating that cybercrime-related losses reached $16 billion globally in 2024, driven by scams targeting individuals and companies. Meanwhile, the FDA is requesting additional data from Novavax on its COVID-19 vaccine as part of the approval process, impacting the company's stock valuation.

Other significant news includes concerns over false claims about measles vaccines, extended deportation blocks for Venezuelan migrants, and the retrial of Harvey Weinstein. These events underscore multiple ongoing issues within the United States, ranging from health misinformation to judicial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025