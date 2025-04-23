Key Developments in US Domestic Affairs
The current US domestic news highlights involve President Trump's stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, cybercrime losses reported by the FBI, and the FDA's request to Novavax for COVID vaccine data. Other major stories include issues around measles false claims, deportations, and Harvey Weinstein's retrial.
In recent developments, President Donald Trump has announced he has no intention of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite previous criticisms. Trump's decision has affected the market positively, although he still advocates for more active interest rate reductions.
The FBI has released data indicating that cybercrime-related losses reached $16 billion globally in 2024, driven by scams targeting individuals and companies. Meanwhile, the FDA is requesting additional data from Novavax on its COVID-19 vaccine as part of the approval process, impacting the company's stock valuation.
Other significant news includes concerns over false claims about measles vaccines, extended deportation blocks for Venezuelan migrants, and the retrial of Harvey Weinstein. These events underscore multiple ongoing issues within the United States, ranging from health misinformation to judicial actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Federal Reserve
- FBI
- cybercrime
- Novavax
- measles
- vaccines
- FDA
- Weinstein
- deportation