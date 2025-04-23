Key Developments in US Domestic Affairs

In recent developments, President Donald Trump has announced he has no intention of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite previous criticisms. Trump's decision has affected the market positively, although he still advocates for more active interest rate reductions.

The FBI has released data indicating that cybercrime-related losses reached $16 billion globally in 2024, driven by scams targeting individuals and companies. Meanwhile, the FDA is requesting additional data from Novavax on its COVID-19 vaccine as part of the approval process, impacting the company's stock valuation.

Other significant news includes concerns over false claims about measles vaccines, extended deportation blocks for Venezuelan migrants, and the retrial of Harvey Weinstein. These events underscore multiple ongoing issues within the United States, ranging from health misinformation to judicial actions.

