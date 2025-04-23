Congress Condemns Intelligence Failure in Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar attributed the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives, to a failure of intelligence agencies, demanding accountability from the government.

Speaking at a protest march organized by the Maharashtra Congress in Mumbai's Dadar, Wadettiwar criticized the apparent lack of security for tourists in the Anantnag district, calling for the elimination of the terrorist threat.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal echoed these sentiments, calling for decisive government action and political unity to condemn and combat terrorism. The protest was marked by a somber tribute to the victims and chants against terrorism.

