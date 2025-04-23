Left Menu

Congress Condemns Intelligence Failure in Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the intelligence agencies for the failure in preventing the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the government for answers. The attack resulted in the death of at least 26 people, mostly tourists. Congress demanded firm action against the terrorists and emphasized the necessity for political unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:54 IST
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar attributed the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives, to a failure of intelligence agencies, demanding accountability from the government.

Speaking at a protest march organized by the Maharashtra Congress in Mumbai's Dadar, Wadettiwar criticized the apparent lack of security for tourists in the Anantnag district, calling for the elimination of the terrorist threat.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal echoed these sentiments, calling for decisive government action and political unity to condemn and combat terrorism. The protest was marked by a somber tribute to the victims and chants against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

