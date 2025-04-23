Left Menu

Global Condemnation Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack

World leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, condemn the Pahalgam terror attack in India which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The assault, claimed by The Resistance Front, has drawn widespread international condemnation and solidarity with India in the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:24 IST
Global Condemnation Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is drawing global condemnation as international leaders express their shock and sorrow over the tragic event. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, many of whom were tourists, has been condemned by numerous countries and world leaders.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with political figures from the UK, France, and other nations, have denounced the violence and called for justice. The Resistance Front, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the brutal assault, which is the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama attack.

Countries including China, Pakistan, and Germany have extended their condolences to the victims' families. Various governments have also underscored the need for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism and prevent such attacks in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025