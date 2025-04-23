Global Condemnation Follows Pahalgam Terror Attack

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is drawing global condemnation as international leaders express their shock and sorrow over the tragic event. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, many of whom were tourists, has been condemned by numerous countries and world leaders.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with political figures from the UK, France, and other nations, have denounced the violence and called for justice. The Resistance Front, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the brutal assault, which is the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama attack.

Countries including China, Pakistan, and Germany have extended their condolences to the victims' families. Various governments have also underscored the need for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism and prevent such attacks in the future.

