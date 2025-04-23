Left Menu

Singapore's Political Crossroads: Lawrence Wong on GE2025

Updated: 23-04-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the media regarding the significant shifts in global trade conditions impacting Singapore's status as a trading nation. Speaking on Wednesday, Wong indicated that the upcoming General Elections 2025 (GE2025) carry high stakes, with conditions markedly different from those during the 2020 polls.

Singaporeans are slated to vote on May 3, as Wong seeks re-election of his People's Action Party (PAP), the nation's longstanding ruling party since independence. He emphasized the current slowdown in business orders and investment, coupled with rising concerns over job losses and enduring trade barriers.

With countries increasingly adopting protectionist policies, Wong refuted opposition claims of overreaction, citing discussions with global counterparts and consensus on an unpredictable new global order. He urged voters to select a competent and integrity-driven government to steer the nation through tumultuous times.

