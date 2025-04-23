Heartbreaking Tragedy: Honeymoon Turned Nightmare in Pahalgam

In a tragic turn of events in Pahalgam, a terror attack claimed the lives of 26 people, leaving families devastated. As the coffins arrived in Srinagar, emotions ran high, and demands for strict action against the perpetrators grew louder.

The attack, which unfolded during what should have been joyous vacations, turned jubilant moments into scenes of heartbreak as stories of the victims surfaced. Among those lost were Naval officer Vinay Narwal and Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, both of whom were visiting Pahalgam with their wives.

Families are now grappling with the sudden loss of their loved ones, and the wider community has rallied around them in support. Calls for capital punishment for the attackers resonate across the nation as it mourns the tragedy's unimaginable impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)