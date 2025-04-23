Left Menu

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Honeymoon Turned Nightmare in Pahalgam

The tragic attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals, turning joyful trips into heartbreaking loss. Families mourn the victims, with many demanding capital punishment for the terrorists. Stories of personal loss highlight the indiscriminate violence that shattered lives in an instant during the fateful trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Pahalgam, a terror attack claimed the lives of 26 people, leaving families devastated. As the coffins arrived in Srinagar, emotions ran high, and demands for strict action against the perpetrators grew louder.

The attack, which unfolded during what should have been joyous vacations, turned jubilant moments into scenes of heartbreak as stories of the victims surfaced. Among those lost were Naval officer Vinay Narwal and Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, both of whom were visiting Pahalgam with their wives.

Families are now grappling with the sudden loss of their loved ones, and the wider community has rallied around them in support. Calls for capital punishment for the attackers resonate across the nation as it mourns the tragedy's unimaginable impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

